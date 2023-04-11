Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard Command Chief visits the 181st Intelligence Wing [Image 2 of 9]

    Air National Guard Command Chief visits the 181st Intelligence Wing

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard, addresses 181st Intelligence Wing airmen during a town hall at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Indiana, April 15, 2023. The town hall focused on Williams’ top three focus areas for enlisted development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)

    Air National Guard
    Indiana Air National Guard
    National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing
    181st IW
    Team 13

