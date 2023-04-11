Air National Guard Command Chief visits the 181st Intelligence Wing

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. - Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, the Air National Guard command chief, visited the 181st Intelligence Wing at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base in Terre Haute, Indiana April 15.



The 181st IW provides integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, special warfare, agile combat support and domestic response capabilities in support of contingencies and operations in the local community and around the world.



Williams holds the highest level of enlisted leadership in the ANG and is the principal enlisted advisor to the Director of the ANG.



Upon arrival, Williams met with the 181st IW leadership and recruiting team to learn more about the wing and recruiting efforts.



“We have got to connect with people,” said Williams. “It’s that connection that will build our team and make it stronger.”



After meeting with leadership, Williams conducted multiple town halls to meet with Airmen and discuss Air National Guard priorities of professional development, promoting innovation, equipping Airmen to be resilient, and assessing “policies and force structure” to meet the mission requirements.



During the town hall with the Junior Enlisted Council, Williams asked Airmen questions about their professional growth and development and challenged them to seek growth opportunities.



“What are you doing to grow as an Airman?” Williams asked. “You need to make yourself known to others around you. It's not who you know. It's who knows you.”



Furthermore, in a separate town hall with senior non-commissioned officers, Williams stressed the importance of Airmen understanding the mission of the Air Force.



“We must articulate the mission to our Airmen in a way that they understand and support the ‘why’ we do the things we do,” said Williams.



When it came time for a break, Williams sat down to have lunch with several Airmen and spoke with them about their backgrounds, their perspectives on the military, and what they see as potential opportunities for change.



In addition to meeting with the junior enlisted, Williams met with the Chiefs Council to discuss senior enlisted development.



“We need to empower our Airmen to come up with and vocalize their innovative ideas,” said Williams. “When Airmen come to you with ideas, take their ideas. Allow their ideas and concepts to grow. It is the people who consistently improve and streamline our processes that make the difference.”



Williams concluded his last town hall with this statement: “You don’t have to be great to get started, but you have to get started to be great.”

