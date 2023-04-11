Shots Fired

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Kirby, a combat engineer representing the Florida Army National Guard, fires an M4 carbine during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 18, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 20:46
|Photo ID:
|7747555
|VIRIN:
|230418-A-YJ891-563
|Resolution:
|4513x3009
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
