U.S. Army Spc. Garrett Miller, an artillery forward observer representing the South Carolina Army National Guard, fires a M4 carbine during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 18, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 20:49 Photo ID: 7747550 VIRIN: 230418-A-YJ891-253 Resolution: 2043x1362 Size: 1.36 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shots Fired [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.