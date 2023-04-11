Shots Fired

U.S. Army Sgt. Gerado Navarro, a combat medic representing the Tennessee Army National Guard, fires an M17 pistol during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 18, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

Date Taken: 04.18.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US