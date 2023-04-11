Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shots Fired [Image 5 of 7]

    Shots Fired

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Logan Hunt, an indirect fire infantryman representing the Mississippi Army National Guard, fires an M17 pistol during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 18, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7747554
    VIRIN: 230418-A-YJ891-522
    Resolution: 3718x2479
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shots Fired [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shots Fired
    Shots Fired
    Check It Out
    Shots Fired
    Shots Fired
    Shots Fired
    Shots Fired

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard.
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT