Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 6 of 8]

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Pfc. Madison Potteiger and Spc. Philipp Clauss, assigned to the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion, salsa dance during a class at the Price Fitness Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 7747432
    VIRIN: 230418-A-IT218-007
    Resolution: 5712x3776
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT