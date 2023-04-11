Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:36 Photo ID: 7747432 VIRIN: 230418-A-IT218-007 Resolution: 5712x3776 Size: 4.73 MB Location: CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.