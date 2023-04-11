Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

Kaylan Pereira, right, a civilian employee at the Presidio of Monterey who volunteers to teach salsa dance classes, assists Pfc. Madison Potteiger, center, and Spc. Philipp Clauss, assigned to the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion, during a class at the Price Fitness Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 17.

