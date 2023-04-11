Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 2 of 8]

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Pfc. Devin Joseph, right, and Spc. Kayla Broady, assigned to the 229th Military Intelligence Battalion, participate in a salsa dance class at the Price Fitness Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 7747428
    VIRIN: 230418-A-IT218-002
    Resolution: 4432x3152
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT