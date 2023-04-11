Kaylan Pereira, right, a civilian employee at the Presidio of Monterey who volunteers to teach salsa dance classes, and Marine Corps Capt. Kenny Vaswani, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey who assists with the classes, demonstrate salsa dance moves during a class at the Price Fitness Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 17.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7747430
|VIRIN:
|230418-A-IT218-005
|Resolution:
|4016x2976
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT