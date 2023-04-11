Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey [Image 4 of 8]

    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Kaylan Pereira, right, a civilian employee at the Presidio of Monterey who volunteers to teach salsa dance classes, and Marine Corps Capt. Kenny Vaswani, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey who assists with the classes, demonstrate salsa dance moves during a class at the Price Fitness Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 17.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 18:36
    Location: CA, US
    Salsa dance classes a hit at Presidio of Monterey

