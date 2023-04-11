Children from Callaway Elementary School in Callaway, Florida, observe U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Wynne, 325th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, demonstrate military working dog drills at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 13, 2023. The students were able to observe Tyndall’s MWDs, explosive ordinance disposal team, the fire protection station, and a QF-16 during a tour of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.1681 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:10 Photo ID: 7747091 VIRIN: 230413-F-BE826-1061 Resolution: 7862x5504 Size: 33.3 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging the future through children [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.