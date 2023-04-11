Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging the future through children [Image 9 of 9]

    Forging the future through children

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.28.1681

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Children with the Bay County Elevate Bay program walk the halls of the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire house at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 13, 2023. Elevate Bay is Bay District Schools' mentor initiative which aims to connect role models from the community with students within local public schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 12.28.1681
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:10
    Photo ID: 7747096
    VIRIN: 230413-F-BE826-1134
    Resolution: 8175x5352
    Size: 28.15 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Forging the future through children
    Volunteer
    ACC
    Mentorship
    Community
    Tyndall
    Elevate Bay

