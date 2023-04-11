Forging the future through children

Children with the Bay County Elevate Bay program observe U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Beck, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, right, assist Staff Sgt. Thomas Schott, 325th CES EOD team member, left, don the helmet of a bomb suit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 13, 2023. Elevate Bay is Bay District Schools' mentorship initiative which aims to connect role models from the community with students within local public schools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

