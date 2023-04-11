A child from Callaway Elementary School utilizes a fire hose to knock over a safety cone at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 13, 2023. The students were able to observe Tyndall’s MWDs, explosive ordinance disposal team, the fire protection station, and a QF-16 during a tour of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.1681 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 16:10 Photo ID: 7747090 VIRIN: 230413-F-BE826-1120 Resolution: 8256x4584 Size: 16.83 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging the future through children [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.