VFA-122 Conducts a Change of Command

230414-N-UM741-1155 NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (April 14, 2023) - Cmdr. Kristen Hansen, commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, speaks at the VFA-122 change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., April 14, 2023. VFA-122 is the West Coast fleet replacement squadron for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, responsible for training Naval Aviators and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to operational fleet squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Winter Griffith)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 21:41
|Photo ID:
|7744801
|VIRIN:
|230414-N-UM741-1155
|Resolution:
|4727x3151
|Size:
|933.22 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
