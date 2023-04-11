VFA-122 Conducts a Change of Command

230414-N-UM741-1155 NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (April 14, 2023) - Cmdr. Kristen Hansen, commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, speaks at the VFA-122 change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., April 14, 2023. VFA-122 is the West Coast fleet replacement squadron for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, responsible for training Naval Aviators and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to operational fleet squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Winter Griffith)

