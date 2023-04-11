Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Participates in VFA 122 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Vice Adm. Whitesell Participates in VFA 122 Change of Command Ceremony

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class WINTER GRIFFITH 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230414-N-UM741-1134 NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (April 14, 2023) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, shakes hands with Capt. William Frank, former commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, during the VFA-122 change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., April 14, 2023. VFA-122 is the West Coast fleet replacement squadron for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, responsible for training Naval Aviators and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to operational fleet squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Winter Griffith)

    Change of Command
    NAS Lemoore
    VFA 122
    CNAF
    F/A-18E/F

