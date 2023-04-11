230414-N-UM741-1032 NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (April 14, 2023) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces, departs an F/A-18F Super Hornet during the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122 change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., April 14, 2023. VFA-122 is the West Coast fleet replacement squadron for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, responsible for training Naval Aviators and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to operational fleet squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Winter Griffith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 21:41 Photo ID: 7744798 VIRIN: 230414-N-UM741-1051 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1015.35 KB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Whitesell Participates in VFA 122 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 WINTER GRIFFITH, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.