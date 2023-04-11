VFA 122 Performs Aerial Change of Command

230414-N-N0840-1002 NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, Calif. (April 14, 2023) – Cmdr. Kristen Hansen relieves Capt. William Frank as commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, as they fly F/A-18F Super Hornets in formation during an aerial change of command at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. VFA-122 is the West Coast fleet replacement squadron for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, responsible for training Naval Aviators and enlisted aircrew prior to reporting to operational fleet squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Eric Walker)

Date Taken: 04.14.2023
Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US