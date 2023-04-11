CG presents coins to Range Safety staff

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, presents a coin to Ms. Dana Crawford, the range scheduling chief with Range Operations Division, MCB Camp Pendleton, at Range Control on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, April 17, 2023. Crawford was awarded for her ability to arrange both land and air operations to allow four separate squad competitions to happen in the last year. Crawford is a native of San Juan Capistrano, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)

