Ms. Dana Crawford, the range scheduling chief with Range Operations Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gets awarded a challenge coin at Range Control on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, April 17, 2023. Crawford was awarded for her ability to arrange both land and air operations to allow four separate squad competitions to happen in the last year. Crawford is a native of San Juan Capistrano, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7744741 VIRIN: 230417-M-DB029-0011 Resolution: 2162x2883 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CG presents coins to Range Safety staff [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Andrew Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.