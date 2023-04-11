Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CG presents coins to Range Safety staff [Image 3 of 5]

    CG presents coins to Range Safety staff

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Ms. Dana Crawford, the range scheduling chief with Range Operations Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gets awarded a challenge coin at Range Control on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, April 17, 2023. Crawford was awarded for her ability to arrange both land and air operations to allow four separate squad competitions to happen in the last year. Crawford is a native of San Juan Capistrano, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)

