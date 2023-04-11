CG presents coins to Range Safety staff

Mr. Joe Vaineharrison, the range control officer with Range Operations Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, gets awarded a challenge coin at Range Control on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, April 17, 2023. Vaineharrison was awarded for his ability to change the structure and operating concepts of standard range regulations to allow multiple training exercises and competitions to run smoothly. Vaineharrison is a native of Farmington, New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)
