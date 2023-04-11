CG presents coins to Range Safety staff

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, presents a coin to Mr. Hector Perez, a training facility inspector with Range Operations Division, MCB Camp Pendleton, at Range Control on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, April 17, 2023. Perez was awarded for his knowledge, professionalism and dedication to mission accomplishment during multiple squad competitions. Perez is a native of Inglewood, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Andrew Cortez)

