U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (Ret.) Adam Boccher, Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigator, briefs Airmen on the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. AFW2 is a program intended to prove concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, Guardians, caregivers and their families as they recover and transition back to duty or to civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:24 Photo ID: 7744528 VIRIN: 230411-F-CJ465-1114 Resolution: 4136x2755 Size: 6.16 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 visits DM [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.