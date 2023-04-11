Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 visits DM [Image 4 of 4]

    AFW2 visits DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (Ret.) Adam Boccher, Air Force Office of Special Investigations investigator, briefs Airmen on the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. AFW2 is a program intended to prove concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously or very seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen, Guardians, caregivers and their families as they recover and transition back to duty or to civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:24
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

