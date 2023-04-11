AFW2 visits DM

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Gunn, Texas Air National Guard guardsman, briefs Airmen on the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. AFW2 supports more than 8,400 members to provide a refined, simplified transition back to duty or into civilian life, ensuring recovering service members are well-equipped to manage challenges because of their wounds, injuries or illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 18:24
|Photo ID:
|7744525
|VIRIN:
|230410-F-CJ465-1015
|Resolution:
|3669x2444
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
