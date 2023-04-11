Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    AFW2 visits DM [Image 1 of 4]

    AFW2 visits DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Gunn, Texas Air National Guard guardsman, briefs Airmen on the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. AFW2 supports more than 8,400 members to provide a refined, simplified transition back to duty or into civilian life, ensuring recovering service members are well-equipped to manage challenges because of their wounds, injuries or illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:24
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

