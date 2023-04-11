AFW2 visits DM

Melissa Wiest, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program outreach and ambassador program manager, briefs Airmen on AFW2’s mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. The AFW2 team, including program managers and ambassadors, visited different units across DM to brief Airmen on their mission. These units included the 355th Security Forces Squadron, 355th Maintenance Group, 355th Medical Group, Airman Leadership School, the 563rd Rescue Group and others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

