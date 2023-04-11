Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 visits DM [Image 3 of 4]

    AFW2 visits DM

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Melissa Wiest, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program outreach and ambassador program manager, briefs Airmen on AFW2’s mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. The AFW2 team, including program managers and ambassadors, visited different units across DM to brief Airmen on their mission. These units included the 355th Security Forces Squadron, 355th Maintenance Group, 355th Medical Group, Airman Leadership School, the 563rd Rescue Group and others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:24
    Photo ID: 7744527
    VIRIN: 230411-F-CJ465-1084
    Resolution: 3400x2265
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 visits DM [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 visits DM
    AFW2 visits DM
    AFW2 visits DM
    AFW2 visits DM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT