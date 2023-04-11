AFW2 visits DM

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. August O’Niell, 414th Combat Training Squadron pararescueman, briefs Airmen on the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 11, 2023. As an AFW2 ambassador, O’Niell briefed Airmen on his experiences with the program and the benefits it offers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens)

Date Taken: 04.10.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023