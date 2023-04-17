ARC Athena Air Force

Airmen from the Air Force Reserve Command, and Air National Guard attend the ARC Athena event at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023. ARC Athena aims to identify, tackle and propose solutions to female and family centric barriers to military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

