A 3D printed Athenian helmet sits front and center during the inaugural ARC Athena event, at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2023. The helmet was crafted by the 911th Airlift Wing's fabrication flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|04.13.2023
|04.17.2023 13:54
|7743926
|230413-F-NI494-2141
|6048x4024
|1.29 MB
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|0
|2
This work, ARC Athena helmet [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warriors breaking barriers: Inaugural ARC Athena event concludes in Pittsburgh
