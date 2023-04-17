Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Healy ARC Athena [Image 3 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Healy ARC Athena

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, answers questions during the inaugural ARC Athena event at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023. Air Reserve Component Athena is the fifth wave of charges following Air Combat Command’s Sword Athena, Air Materiel Command’s Reach Athena, Air Force Special Operations Command's Dagger Athena and Air Education and Training Command’s Torch Athena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 7743928
    VIRIN: 230412-F-NI494-1631
    Resolution: 5494x3655
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Healy ARC Athena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARC Athena helmet
    ARC Athena co-lead
    Lt. Gen. Healy ARC Athena
    ARC Athena patch
    ARC Athena Air Force
    Airman and child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warriors breaking barriers: Inaugural ARC Athena event concludes in Pittsburgh

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    Steel Airmen
    ARC Athena

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT