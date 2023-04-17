Lt. Gen. Healy ARC Athena

Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, answers questions during the inaugural ARC Athena event at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023. Air Reserve Component Athena is the fifth wave of charges following Air Combat Command’s Sword Athena, Air Materiel Command’s Reach Athena, Air Force Special Operations Command's Dagger Athena and Air Education and Training Command’s Torch Athena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

