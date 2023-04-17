ARC Athena co-lead

Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, senior enlisted leader assigned to the 911th Operations Support Squadron, speaks at the inaugural ARC Athena at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023. Along with serving as the 911th OSS senior enlisted leader, Schatzman is an Air Reserve Component Athena co-lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

