Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARC Athena co-lead [Image 2 of 6]

    ARC Athena co-lead

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca Schatzman, senior enlisted leader assigned to the 911th Operations Support Squadron, speaks at the inaugural ARC Athena at the Tech. Sgt. Vernon McGarity U.S. Army Reserve Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2023. Along with serving as the 911th OSS senior enlisted leader, Schatzman is an Air Reserve Component Athena co-lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 7743927
    VIRIN: 230412-F-NI494-1006
    Resolution: 5222x3474
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC Athena co-lead [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARC Athena helmet
    ARC Athena co-lead
    Lt. Gen. Healy ARC Athena
    ARC Athena patch
    ARC Athena Air Force
    Airman and child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warriors breaking barriers: Inaugural ARC Athena event concludes in Pittsburgh

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT