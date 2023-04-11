Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, commander of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, thanks this year’s Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference mission area working groups for their hard work to develop executable courses of action, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 6, 2022. Hosted by AFIMSC, I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

    AFIMSC I-WEPTAC capstone event accelerates change

