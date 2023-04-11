AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

Air and Space Force leaders gathered to hear the mission area working group’s out-briefs at this year's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference held at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 6-7, 2022. Hosted by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. MAWGs are then formed and charged with developing executable courses of action and recommending solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US