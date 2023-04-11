Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022 [Image 2 of 5]

    AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Malcolm McClendon 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Air and Space Force leaders gathered to hear the mission area working group’s out-briefs at this year's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference held at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 6-7, 2022. Hosted by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. MAWGs are then formed and charged with developing executable courses of action and recommending solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

    This work, AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFIMSC I-WEPTAC capstone event accelerates change

    Air Force Innovation
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    I-WEPTAC
    Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference
    I-WEPTAC 2022

