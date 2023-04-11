Lt. Gen. Carl E. Schaefer, deputy commander of the Air Force Materiel Command, thanks this year’s Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference mission area working groups for their hard work to develop executable courses of action, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 6, 2022. Hosted by AFIMSC, I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.1649 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 12:36 Photo ID: 7743864 VIRIN: 220406-F-FG822-008 Resolution: 3983x2651 Size: 2.52 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.