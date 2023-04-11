AFIMSC's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference 2022

Lt. Gen. Warren D. Berry, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection addresses Air and Space Force leaders at this year's Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference held at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, April 6-7, 2022. Berry chairs the I-WEPTAC Review Board. The conference, hosted by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit the Air Force's and Space Force’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. MAWGs are then formed and charged with developing executable courses of action and recommending solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Malcolm McClendon).

