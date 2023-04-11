Col. James O’Brien, 19th Airlift Wing vice commander, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 13, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the installation’s new Visitor Control Center which was a $1.6 million dollar project, that took 18 months to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)
This work, TLR celebrates grand opening of installation’s new VCC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
