TLR celebrates grand opening of installation’s new VCC

Staff Sgt. Cara Mack, 19th Security Forces Squadron member, speaks as the narrator during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 13, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the installation’s new Visitor Control center which contains many upgraded and advanced security, customer service, and base support features that provide significant improvements for the installation's main entry control point. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

