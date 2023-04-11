TLR celebrates grand opening of installation’s new VCC

Col. James O’Brien, 19th Airlift Wing vice commander, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 13, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the installation’s new Visitor Control Center which was a $1.6 million dollar project, that took 18 months to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 Photo ID: 7743869 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US