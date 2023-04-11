Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLR celebrates grand opening of installation's new VCC [Image 2 of 5]

    TLR celebrates grand opening of installation's new VCC

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Little Rock members cut the ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 13, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the installation’s new Visitor Control Center which will impact the colocation of base passes, DBIDS cards, criminal background checks, restricted area badges, and installation access credential verification services by improving and streamlining the base's accessibility vetting for over 13,000 visitors and guests per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TLR celebrates grand opening of installation's new VCC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    19th AW

