Team Little Rock members cut the ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 13, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the installation’s new Visitor Control Center which will impact the colocation of base passes, DBIDS cards, criminal background checks, restricted area badges, and installation access credential verification services by improving and streamlining the base's accessibility vetting for over 13,000 visitors and guests per year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 7743862 VIRIN: 230413-F-CJ696-585 Resolution: 4801x3201 Size: 0 B Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TLR celebrates grand opening of installation's new VCC [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.