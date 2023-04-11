Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230415-N-CD453-1090 SAGAMI WAN (April 15, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Camille Baaklini, from Hampton, Virginia conducts watch standing training with Operations Specialist 3rd Class Yi Liu, from Flushing, New York, while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

