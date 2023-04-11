230415-N-CD453-1027 SAGAMI WAN (April 15, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Robert Williams, from Jacksonville, Florida, searches for surface contacts while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 06:29 Photo ID: 7743245 VIRIN: 230415-N-CD453-1027 Resolution: 5798x4480 Size: 7.58 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.