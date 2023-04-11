230415-N-CD453-1005 SAGAMI WAN (April 15, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Alfaro-Douglass, from Brentwood, California, fills out a log book while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7743242
|VIRIN:
|230415-N-CD453-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
