Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230415-N-CD453-1057 SAGAMI WAN (April 15, 2023) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Karlie Gibbs (left), from Fort Hood, Texas, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Alfaro-Douglass, from Brentwood, California, create a mock maneuvering board while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

