Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White Beach Festival 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    White Beach Festival 2023

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (April 15, 2023) Visitors walk around Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility during White Beach Festival April 15. White Beach Festival was held for the first time in three years with the support of Japan Martitime Self Defense Force and Uruma City, and celebrates the relationship between them. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:35
    Photo ID: 7743088
    VIRIN: 230415-N-PQ586-1695
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Festival 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
    White Beach Festival 2023
    White Beach Festival 2023
    White Beach Festival 2023
    White Beach Festival 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KADENA
    OKINAWA
    COMMUNITY
    USNAVY
    NAVYMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT