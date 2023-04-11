WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (April 15, 2023) Visitors walk around Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility during White Beach Festival April 15. White Beach Festival was held for the first time in three years with the support of Japan Martitime Self Defense Force and Uruma City, and celebrates the relationship between them. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
This work, White Beach Festival 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community
