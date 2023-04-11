Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community [Image 4 of 10]

    White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 16, 2023) White Beach Fest attendees tour the bridge of U.S. Navy Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM-14) at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2023. White Beach Fest was held for the first time in three years with the support of JMSDF and Uruma City and celebrates the relationship between them. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

