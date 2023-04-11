WHITE BEACH, Japan (April 16, 2023) Human beatbox group SARUKANI entertain White Beach Fest attendees on Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2023. White Beach Fest was held for the first time in three years with the support of JMSDF and Uruma City and celebrates the relationship between them. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 Photo ID: 7743045 Location: OKINAWA, JP This work, White Beach Festival Returns and Brings Together Community [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS