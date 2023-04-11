White Beach Festival 2023

WHITE BEACH, Okinawa (April 15, 2023) Lt. Cdr. Randy Hayes, commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM 14), gives a tour to distinguished visitors of White Beach Festival April 15. White Beach Festival was held for the first time in three years with the support of Japan Martitime Self Defense Force and Uruma City, and celebrates the relationship between them. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

