Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Staff Sgt. Gered Doughty, an observer-coach/trainer for 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, operates a Caterpillar D7R Bulldozer to help stop ground fire of what was called the Arcadia Fire on April 13, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy emergency services personnel and U.S. Army Soldiers are working in tandem to contain the fire and prevent the loss of life and property damage. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 7742536
    VIRIN: 230413-A-FK859-452
    Resolution: 2688x1792
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude
    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude
    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    firefighting
    Fort McCoy
    wildfire
    bulldozing
    181st MFTB fighting fires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT