Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

Staff Sgt. Gered Doughty, an observer-coach/trainer for 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, operates a Caterpillar D7R Bulldozer to help stop ground fire of what was called the Arcadia Fire on April 13, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy emergency services personnel and U.S. Army Soldiers are working in tandem to contain the fire and prevent the loss of life and property damage. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US