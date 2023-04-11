Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno | U.S. Marines with Bravo Bulk Fuel Company, 6th Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno | U.S. Marines with Bravo Bulk Fuel Company, 6th Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, prepare a Bambi Bucket for use to suppress the Arcadia Fire on April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Bambi Buckets have been utilized by CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks to assist Fort McCoy emergency services personnel to contain a fire and prevent the loss of life and property damage. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy personnel, in coordination with local and regional fire departments, have begun the cleanup of the wildland fire on Fort McCoy’s north border.



As of this time, the fire is 100-percent contained, and efforts remain focused on identifying and extinguishing hotspots. Fort McCoy's utmost concern is the safety of our neighbors and their property. We are thankful for all those who were engaged in fighting the fire and the support we received from the local community.



Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker said that the Army and Fort McCoy value their long-standing relationship with local communities. He said that “our Soldiers and civilian workforce are your family members, friends and neighbors, who live, work and play within your community.”



He reiterated the Army’s condolences to those who were displaced, lost property or have otherwise been affected by this incident.



Fire departments and law enforcement organizations from throughout the state supported the firefighting efforts. Beginning the afternoon of April 12, firefighting resources — people and equipment — began arriving.



By the evening of April 12, more fire teams from across the state supported the effort through mutual aid agreements. In addition to statewide support, Fort McCoy also received Army, Army Reserve and National Guard resources.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), established a Unified Command in Black River Falls north of Fort McCoy and coordinated firefighting efforts to cut off the fire from the north while Fort McCoy focused on the fire inside Fort McCoy.



Although the fire continued to grow, firefighters and other personnel made progress over the last two days by cutting in firebreaks to contain the spread.



The steep terrain created hazards in the northeast portion of the installation, which resulted in the need for helicopter support from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve. By noon on April 14, the fire on Fort McCoy was reported as 80-percent contained.



Army Reserve helicopter assets arrived April 14 and joined the three Wisconsin Air National Guard helicopters already on site for a total of six aircraft dropping water on the fire. Other equipment used included “heavy units” (bulldozers with plows), various types of fire engines, firefighting UTVs, fuel trucks, and water-supply tankers.



On the evening of April 14, the fire was declared contained, and fire-support organizations began pulling out and returning to their home stations. The morning of April 15, the Unified Command stood down, and the WDNR focused on operations outside of Fort McCoy.



Ultimately, 2,983 acres on Fort McCoy were burned, and 109 acres in Monroe and Jackson counties were impacted during the fire that began April 12.



While personnel were still combatting the fire on north Fort McCoy, a second fire was reported on the southern end of post at 4:40 p.m. April 14.



The South Post fire was not related to the fire on north Fort McCoy, and no prescribed burns were performed in the area. Fort McCoy, Sparta and WDNR mutual aid fire suppression resources responded to the second wildfire.



Fort McCoy Fire Department officials reported that the wildfire on South Post Fort McCoy had been extinguished by 7:30 p.m. April 14. The area was monitored overnight for flare ups.



No injuries have been reported for either fire.



Prescribed burns had been taking place earlier in the week to burn away brush and other fire fuel to ensure training areas were ready for the Soldiers coming to Fort McCoy to train over the weekend and to reduce wildfire potential. Throughout the fire, Soldiers continued training on non-live-fire tasks in non-effected areas.



A prescribed burn on April 10 included Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew members from Madison, Wis., who refreshed their capability to drop water on wildfires using a Bambi Bucket at Fort McCoy while the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team completed a prescribed burn.



The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and supporting cooperators.



The exact cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.



There was a prescribed burn conducted in Fort McCoy's impact area April 12, and a risk assessment was completed. The Army will investigate this incident.



Live-fire training was canceled during the active fire, and pyrotechnic training was canceled for the weekend; training is continuing on South Post. The area will be monitored for flare ups.



The ranges on North Post will finish reopening on April 17.