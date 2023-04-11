Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Bulk Fuel Company, 6th Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, prepare a Bambi Bucket for use to suppress the Arcadia Fire on April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Bambi Buckets have been utilized by CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks to assist Fort McCoy emergency services personnel to contain a fire and prevent the loss of life and property damage. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 13:45
    Photo ID: 7742534
    VIRIN: 230414-A-FK859-856
    Resolution: 2449x1633
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude
    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude
    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    4th Marine Logistics Group
    firefighting
    Fort McCoy
    wildfire
    U.S. Marine Corp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT