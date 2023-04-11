U.S. Marines with Bravo Bulk Fuel Company, 6th Engineer Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, prepare a Bambi Bucket for use to suppress the Arcadia Fire on April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Bambi Buckets have been utilized by CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks to assist Fort McCoy emergency services personnel to contain a fire and prevent the loss of life and property damage. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7742534
|VIRIN:
|230414-A-FK859-856
|Resolution:
|2449x1633
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude
