UH-60 Black Hawk pilots release water from a Bambi Bucket to suppress a wildfire as part of what was called the Arcadia Fire on April 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy emergency services personnel and U.S. Army Soldiers were working in tandem to contain the fire and prevent the loss of life and property damage. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno/181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 13:45 Photo ID: 7742535 VIRIN: 230414-A-FK859-087 Resolution: 1691x2537 Size: 900.44 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy fire extinguished, operations conclude [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.